Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Highwoods Properties (HIW) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.38% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.38% from its latest reported closing price of $31.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is 848MM, an increase of 4.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.22%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 146,907K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,965K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 4.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,424K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,651K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,097K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 84.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,006K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 1.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,849K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.