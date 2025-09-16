Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (HIG.PRG) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:HIG.PRG) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG.PRG is 0.53%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 2,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 5.48% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 533K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 3.53% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 251K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 1.65% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 247K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares , representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 8.88% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 159K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.