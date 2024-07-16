Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Etsy (WBAG:ETSY) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Etsy (WBAG:ETSY) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.15%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 139,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,043K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,617K shares , representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 23.07% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 4,759K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 4,449K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing an increase of 51.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 65.04% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,191K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 85.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 438.70% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,858K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 18.93% over the last quarter.

