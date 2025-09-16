Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (EQH.PRA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EQH.PRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH.PRA is 0.35%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 9,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,535K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares , representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 6.02% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,258K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 3.65% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 4.86% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 581K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 7.33% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 578K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH.PRA by 8.74% over the last quarter.

