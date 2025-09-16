Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Equitable Holdings (EQH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.49% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is $67.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.49% from its latest reported closing price of $53.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 15,567MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.36%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 357,379K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 17,617K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,769K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,762K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,709K shares , representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,830K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,879K shares , representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,532K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,768K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 3.16% over the last quarter.

