Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Equifax (LSE:0II3) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Equifax (LSE:0II3) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equifax is 273.01 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 225.32 GBX to a high of 329.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of 239.69 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,938MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0II3 is 0.28%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 149,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,045K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,703K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,076K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares , representing a decrease of 32.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 88.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,047K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,859K shares , representing a decrease of 20.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 15.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,910K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3,313K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

