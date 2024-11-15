Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Eli Lilly and (WBAG:LLYC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Eli Lilly and (WBAG:LLYC) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLYC is 1.22%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.20% to 935,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 96,892K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,367K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%.

BlackRock holds 64,341K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,361K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLYC by 84.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,024K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLYC by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,930K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,652K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLYC by 52.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

