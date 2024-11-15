Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Eli Lilly and (SWX:LLY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Eli Lilly and (SWX:LLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.97% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is CHF 784,30/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 539,45 to a high of CHF 956,18. The average price target represents an increase of 164.97% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 296,00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 30,971MM, a decrease of 24.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 1.22%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 935,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 96,892K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,367K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%.

BlackRock holds 64,341K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,361K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 84.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,024K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,930K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,652K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 52.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.