Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Eli Lilly and (LLY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.82% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is $1,035.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $646.40 to a high of $1,215.90. The average price target represents an increase of 38.82% from its latest reported closing price of $745.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 35,769MM, a decrease of 12.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 1.22%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 890,585K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 96,892K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,367K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%.

BlackRock holds 64,341K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,361K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 84.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,024K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,930K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,652K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 52.36% over the last quarter.

Lilly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

