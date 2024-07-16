Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of eBay (SWX:EBAY) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of eBay (SWX:EBAY) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,897 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.29%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 527,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 22,084K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,394K shares , representing an increase of 34.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 68.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,339K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,022K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,159K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,079K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,678K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 10.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,276K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,631K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.