Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Duolingo (DUOL) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.96% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Duolingo is $255.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.96% from its latest reported closing price of $192.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo is 595MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.42%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 37,459K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,537K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 64.39% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,105K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,275K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 0.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 998K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 34.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 26.27% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

