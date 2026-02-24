Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DNLI) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.03% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is $32.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.03% from its latest reported closing price of $20.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 436MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 15.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.33%, an increase of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 159,877K shares. The put/call ratio of DNLI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 12,311K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,592K shares , representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 7,013K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 35.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,120K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,984K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing a decrease of 9.66%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,916K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.