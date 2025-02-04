Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:CRNX) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.44% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $76.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 90.44% from its latest reported closing price of $40.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is 33MM, an increase of 3,046.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNX is 0.35%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 102,172K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,885K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,945K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares , representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,460K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 84.85% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,288K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,708K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 49.64% over the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with NETs in 2021. The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company's drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company

