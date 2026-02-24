Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (CNTA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:CNTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.52% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt is $40.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 58.52% from its latest reported closing price of $25.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt is 3MM, a decrease of 82.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTA is 0.71%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 141,692K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 14,556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,808K shares , representing an increase of 25.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 11,282K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,035K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Life Associates VI holds 9,962K shares. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 6,118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,682K shares , representing a decrease of 58.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.