Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BRSE:BMY) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BRSE:BMY) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.38%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 1,815,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 159,652K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 77,930K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,630K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 91.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,141K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,587K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 61,030K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,062K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,027K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,278K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 26.45% over the last quarter.

