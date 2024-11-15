Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (WBAG:BMRN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (WBAG:BMRN) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 1,153 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.23%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 231,400K shares.

BlackRock holds 22,624K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 18,867K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,790K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,898K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,495K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,693K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 9,753K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,064K shares , representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 11.80% over the last quarter.

