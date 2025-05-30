Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Beta Bionics (BBNX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Beta Bionics (NasdaqGM:BBNX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.96% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beta Bionics is $26.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.96% from its latest reported closing price of $17.26 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beta Bionics. This is an increase of 185 owner(s) or 6,166.67% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,928K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,902K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,395K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,332K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 3,300K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company.

