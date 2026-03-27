Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt (ONC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ONC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.01% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt is $365.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $355.88 to a high of $385.62. The average price target represents an increase of 29.01% from its latest reported closing price of $283.02 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt is 46,488MM, an increase of 770.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 23.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONC is 0.24%, an increase of 30.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.80% to 35,152K shares. The put/call ratio of ONC is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,799K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 1,034K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.