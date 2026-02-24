Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AXSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.35% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is $217.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.35% from its latest reported closing price of $174.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 1,631MM, an increase of 155.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 8.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.34%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 43,266K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,510K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,273K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 88.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,222K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 80.48% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,150K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 21.74%.

