Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Aurora Innovation (AUR) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Aurora Innovation (NasdaqGS:AUR) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.86% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation is $4.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.86% from its latest reported closing price of $6.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation is 37MM, an increase of 1,758.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 14.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.27%, an increase of 21.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.75% to 1,087,645K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 226,586K shares representing 16.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,543K shares , representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 159.15% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 134,846K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,546K shares , representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 153.70% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 84,905K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,439K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 140.62% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 75,354K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,228K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 132.56% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 34,790K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,887K shares , representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 152.54% over the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

