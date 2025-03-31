Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Atmos Energy (ATO) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is $155.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of $154.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 5,140MM, an increase of 22.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.28%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.19% to 187,970K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,131K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,745K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 85.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,551K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,741K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,160K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing an increase of 67.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 206.44% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,116K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,229K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 4.79% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,060K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing an increase of 51.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 110.25% over the last quarter.

Atmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

