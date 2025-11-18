Stocks
Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Peer Perform Recommendation

November 18, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Arcellx (NasdaqGS:ACLX) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.89% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $113.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.89% from its latest reported closing price of $90.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is -5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.56%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 69,475K shares. ACLX / Arcellx, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 6,721K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,352K shares representing 10.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing an increase of 69.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 294.45% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,649K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,045K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares , representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,037K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

