Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Arcellx (NasdaqGS:ACLX) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.89% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $113.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.89% from its latest reported closing price of $90.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is -5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.56%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 69,475K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 6,721K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,352K shares representing 10.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing an increase of 69.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 294.45% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,649K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,045K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares , representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,037K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.