Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (APOS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:APOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.62 to a high of $35.28. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of $27.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 15,346MM, a decrease of 40.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOS is 0.69%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 9,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,275K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 606K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 6.83% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 534K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ACPSX - Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund holds 508K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

apollo global management, llc and its subsidiaries ("apollo") is a leading global alternative investment manager. we are contrarian, value-oriented investors in private equity, credit and real estate, with significant distressed expertise. we operate our businesses in an integrated manner which we believe distinguishes us from other alternative investment managers. we have applied this investment philosophy over our 25-year history, deploying capital across the balance sheet of industry leading businesses, and seeking to create value for our investors throughout economic cycles.

