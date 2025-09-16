Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Aon (AON) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Aon (NYSE:AON) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.92% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aon is $420.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $344.53 to a high of $473.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.92% from its latest reported closing price of $356.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is 14,223MM, a decrease of 15.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.47%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 232,168K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,144K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,098K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,952K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,832K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 22.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,601K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 18.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,129K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,588K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 17.73% over the last quarter.

