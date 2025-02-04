Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of AnaptysBio (ANAB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.70% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is $36.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 118.70% from its latest reported closing price of $16.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 21MM, a decrease of 62.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 12.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.13%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.47% to 36,283K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,795K shares representing 25.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,521K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 55.02% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,209K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 948K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 54.39% over the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

