Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Amgen (WBAG:AMGN) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Amgen (WBAG:AMGN) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.54%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.23% to 496,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 46,246K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,954K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 14,256K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 3.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,768K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,482K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,123K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,019K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 49.77% over the last quarter.

