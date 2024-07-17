Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Amazon.com (SNSE:AMZN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Amazon.com (SNSE:AMZN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 167 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 2.45%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 7,112,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293,875K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291,922K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230,356K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222,148K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 189,705K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 46.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 187,843K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180,839K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 171,742K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164,160K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.