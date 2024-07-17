Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (XTRA:ABEC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Alphabet (XTRA:ABEC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is 184,92 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 134,50 € to a high of 220,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of 170,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 344,563MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 184 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABEC is 1.42%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 3,772,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151,418K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,712K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124,339K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,671K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 102,009K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,883K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 88,657K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,251K shares , representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 87,717K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,247K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABEC by 6.66% over the last quarter.

