Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (SWX:GOOGL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Alphabet (SWX:GOOGL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 309 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.81%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 5,007,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,355K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148,502K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 129,133K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,777K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 99,641K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,409K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 73,124K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,726K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.