Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (LSE:0RIH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Alphabet (LSE:0RIH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.00% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is 196.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 143.11 GBX to a high of 234.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from its latest reported closing price of 187.40 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 344,563MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 302 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RIH is 1.81%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 5,010,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,355K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIH by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148,502K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIH by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 129,133K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,777K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIH by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 99,641K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,409K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIH by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 73,124K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,726K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIH by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.