Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (ALL.PRJ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ALL.PRJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRJ is 0.52%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 6,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 5.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 1.29% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 440K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 5.49% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 3.81% over the last quarter.

NWQAX - Nuveen NWQ Flexible Income Fund holds 287K shares. No change in the last quarter.

