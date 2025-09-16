Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Security (ALL.PRB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:ALL.PRB) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRB is 0.57%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 3,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 8.26% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 2.77% over the last quarter.

JIBFX - Johnson Institutional Core Bond Fund Class I holds 355K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 249K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 4.57% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 3.10% over the last quarter.

