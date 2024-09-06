Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Adient (ADNT) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adient is $27.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of $22.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is 15,959MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.17%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 99,366K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,156K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares , representing an increase of 23.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,755K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 22.19% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,468K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 74.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 230.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,794K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,144K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 61.62% over the last quarter.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.