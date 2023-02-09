Wolfe Research Downgrades TE Connectivity (TEL)

On February 9, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for TE Connectivity from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.40% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity is $138.65. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.40% from its latest reported closing price of $131.55.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity is $16,287MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual EPS is $6.99, a decrease of 0.81%.

TE Connectivity Declares $0.56 Dividend

On March 9, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $131.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,851K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,911K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,089K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 5.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,491K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 11,044K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,757K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 8.35% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 9,919K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,456K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1653 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 371,705K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

