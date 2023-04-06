Wolfe Research Downgrades Stem (STEM)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Stem (NYSE:STEM) from Outperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stem is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 198.98% from its latest reported closing price of $4.89.

The projected annual revenue for Stem is $654MM, an increase of 80.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 44.06% over the last quarter.

Nicola Wealth Management holds 275K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 33.39% over the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 30.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 100,898K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stem Background Information

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

