Wolfe Research Downgrades State Street (LSE:0L9G)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for State Street (LSE:0L9G) from Peer Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for State Street is 88.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.35 GBX to a high of 106.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of 76.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 13,056MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,729 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L9G is 0.22%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 325,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,047K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,415K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9G by 14.88% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,493K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,044K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9G by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,018K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9G by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,830K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares , representing an increase of 37.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9G by 84.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,607K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9G by 11.19% over the last quarter.

