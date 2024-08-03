Wolfe Research Downgrades Southern (WBAG:SOUT)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Southern (WBAG:SOUT) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUT is 0.38%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 830,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,281K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,266K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUT by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,167K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,518K shares , representing an increase of 35.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUT by 39.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,484K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,646K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUT by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 26,316K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,420K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUT by 84.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 23,995K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,444K shares , representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUT by 34.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.