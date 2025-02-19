Wolfe Research Downgrades Robinhood Markets (BIT:1HOOD)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Robinhood Markets (BIT:1HOOD) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.96% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets is €48.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of €27.98 to a high of €64.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.96% from its latest reported closing price of €59.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets is 2,156MM, a decrease of 26.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,088 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an increase of 255 owner(s) or 30.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HOOD is 0.49%, an increase of 34.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 607,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,459K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,559K shares , representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 94.96% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 24,159K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,885K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 40.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,005K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,304K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 9.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,143K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,138K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 17,521K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,982K shares , representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 18.13% over the last quarter.

