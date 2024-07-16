Wolfe Research Downgrades Raymond James Financial (LSE:0KU1)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Raymond James Financial (LSE:0KU1) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.48% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Raymond James Financial is 134.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 122.89 GBX to a high of 147.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from its latest reported closing price of 121.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Raymond James Financial is 13,170MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KU1 is 0.31%, an increase of 113.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 176,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,090K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,304K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,292K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,913K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,897K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,399K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,057K shares , representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 8.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,741K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KU1 by 4.89% over the last quarter.

