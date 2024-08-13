Wolfe Research Downgrades QUALCOMM (SNSE:QCOMCL)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for QUALCOMM (SNSE:QCOMCL) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

There are 4,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 175 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOMCL is 0.67%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 941,608K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,071K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,920K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOMCL by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,124K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,189K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOMCL by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,139K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,631K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOMCL by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,685K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOMCL by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,919K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOMCL by 6.74% over the last quarter.

