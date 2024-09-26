Wolfe Research Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0KFU)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Park Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0KFU) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.67% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 18.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 14.21 GBX to a high of 26.39 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from its latest reported closing price of 15.32 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,884MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KFU is 0.22%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 226,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,569K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,715K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,305K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,150K shares , representing a decrease of 25.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 34.76% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 6,593K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,955K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 10.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,551K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,537K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,193K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 17.86% over the last quarter.

