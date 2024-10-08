Wolfe Research Downgrades Otis Worldwide (WBAG:OTIS)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Otis Worldwide (WBAG:OTIS) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

There are 2,078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.24%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 412,472K shares.

Alliancebernstein holds 21,930K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,590K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,914K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,009K shares , representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 73.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,795K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,764K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,880K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,726K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 51.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,377K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,218K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 6.78% over the last quarter.

