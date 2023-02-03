Wolfe Research Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

On February 1, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.11% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $224.06. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.11% from its latest reported closing price of $185.01.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is $8,489MM, a decrease of 34.10%. The projected annual EPS is $16.42, a decrease of 10.37%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Declares $0.43 Dividend

Jones Lang LaSalle said on November 5, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.43 per share ($0.86 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2019 received the payment on December 13, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $185.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.57%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,583,741 shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606,520 shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,188,093 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995,197 shares, representing a decrease of 25.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 21.49% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,217,220 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287,671 shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 1,454,632 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052,644 shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 42.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,434,266 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437,984 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 8.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JLL is 0.2561%, a decrease of 6.5657%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 52,414K shares.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

