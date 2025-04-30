Wolfe Research Downgrades Insulet (BMV:PODD)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Insulet (BMV:PODD) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,446K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,356K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 53.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,899K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,779K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.13% over the last quarter.

