Wolfe Research Downgrades Global Payments (LSE:0IW7)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Global Payments (LSE:0IW7) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.38% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is 130.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 92.45 GBX to a high of 200.87 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of 138.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 9,342MM, a decrease of 7.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IW7 is 0.34%, an increase of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 269,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,299K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,639K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,518K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,569K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,255K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,391K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,230K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IW7 by 10.13% over the last quarter.

