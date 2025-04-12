Wolfe Research Downgrades Fox (LSE:0A0X)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Fox (LSE:0A0X) from Peer Perform to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 148 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A0X is 0.18%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 290,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 21,098K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,455K shares , representing a decrease of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0X by 12.44% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,498K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,503K shares , representing a decrease of 36.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0X by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 16,177K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0X by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,358K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,622K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0X by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 8,341K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,916K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A0X by 23.42% over the last quarter.

