Wolfe Research Downgrades Fox (BMV:FOX1)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Fox (BMV:FOX1) from Peer Perform to Underperform.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,341K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,331K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX1 by 21.42% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,485K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,493K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX1 by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 7,202K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,999K shares , representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX1 by 20.98% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 5,861K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,503K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX1 by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,706K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX1 by 15.75% over the last quarter.

