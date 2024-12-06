Wolfe Research Downgrades Ford Motor (XTRA:FMC1)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Ford Motor (XTRA:FMC1) from Peer Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is 11,44 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8,68 € to a high of 19,04 €. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of 10,09 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 158,131MM, a decrease of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC1 is 0.02%, an increase of 89.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 2,335,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 156,134K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 17.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,591K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 122,609K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,338K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 30.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,260K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,648K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 21.26% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 92,100K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,706K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.