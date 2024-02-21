Wolfe Research Downgrades Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from Outperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.66% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services is 126.48. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.66% from its latest reported closing price of 124.42.

The projected annual revenue for Discover Financial Services is 15,130MM, an increase of 17.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.01.

Discover Financial Services Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 17, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on March 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $124.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 256,361K shares. The put/call ratio of DFS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 20,626K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,124K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,073K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,597K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 47.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,777K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,903K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 24.28% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,585K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,370K shares, representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 24.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,006K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 24.60% over the last quarter.

Discover Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

