Wolfe Research Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

On February 1, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Cushman & Wakefield from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.89% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $18.74. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.89% from its latest reported closing price of $14.43.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is $7,460MM, a decrease of 27.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, an increase of 39.56%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 34,832,955 shares representing 15.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,463,871 shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 10,457,810 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,465,542 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,550,485 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,625,822 shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,659,227 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,025,144 shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CWK is 0.1824%, a decrease of 22.2513%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 216,958K shares.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

